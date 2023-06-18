Mumbai (Maharashtra): The initial reports that suggested a fire based on visuals emerged in social media at the iconic Trident Hotel in South Mumbai's Nariman Point were brushed aside by the Fire Brigade.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials said that there was no fire at the Trident Hotel building in Nariman Point after photos and videos of smoke coming out of the hotel went viral. "It was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill where there was some smoke from their chimney and it seemed like a fire," added the MFB officials.

According to the Fire Brigade officials, a pedestrian raised an alarm after seeing smoke coming out of the top floor of Trident Hotel. "Upon receiving information at 8.20 AM, we moved our teams to the spot but nothing was there. We made an enquiry with the hotel authorities and also thoroughly inspected the premises, but there was no fire", officials said, adding it was a "good intent false alarm message" by the pedestrian.

According to officials, due to technical failure in a tube boiler at the hotel building, smoke was coming out from a chimney on the terrace of the building. The Trident Hotel is located on the picturesque Marine Drive and is one of the most famous star hotels in the mega-city. Meanwhile, as of now there is no statement issued by the Trident Hotel in this regard.

