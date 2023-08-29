MUMBAI DRAMATIC VISUALS FROM MANTRALAYA AS PROTESTING FARMERS JUMP OVER SAFETY NETS TO SEEK REHABILITATION

Mumbai: More than 20 protesters were detained on Tuesday after they walked onto the safety net suspended in the state secretariat Mantralaya in south Mumbai during an agitation staged by people affected by a dam project, police said.

Protestors shouting slogans and carrying placards walked onto the net suspended in the premises, even as police personnel, including officers, tried to drag them off, an official said. A safety net has been suspended in the premises of the Mantralaya to prevent suicides. The agitation was staged around 3.30 pm by members of an action committee representing people affected by the Upper Wardha dam project at Morshi in Amravati district, the official said.

The protestors demanded an increase in the compensation for land acquired for the dam and sought government jobs for the project-affected people, he said. More than 20 people were detained by the Marine Drive police during the agitation, the official said.