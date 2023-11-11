Mumbai : The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has seized Mephedrone (MD) drugs and hydroponic weed worth Rs 4.90 crore in two separate operations in Dharavi and Dahisar. Also, two persons including a Nigerian national were arrested in connection with these cases.

According to officials, the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell arrested Shahrukh Shamsuddin Shaikh (26) from Dharavi area along with 4.740 kg of hydroponic weed and 740 grams of Mephedrone (MD) drugs. In another operation, the Kandavali unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell arrested Collins Emmanuel, a Nigerian national and suspected drug peddler from Dahisar. Around 750 grams of MD drugs were recovered from him.

Ghatkopar in-charge of Anti-Narcotics Squad Lata Sutar had received information about a suspected smuggler coming to Dharavi to deal in drugs. Based on this information, the Anti-Narcotics Squad laid a trap for him here. While the team was waiting for the accused in Dharavi, officers spotted a suspicious person in the area. When interrogated, the man identified himself as Shaikh and 500 grams of hydroponic weed were recovered from him. Later, while searching his house, 4.240 kg hydroponic weed and a cache of MD drugs were seized. Also, the team seized an electronic weighing machine from his house.