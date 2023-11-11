Mumbai crime branch seizes drugs worth Rs 4.90 crore, Nigerian among 2 held
Published: 18 minutes ago
Mumbai crime branch seizes drugs worth Rs 4.90 crore, Nigerian among 2 held
Published: 18 minutes ago
Mumbai : The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has seized Mephedrone (MD) drugs and hydroponic weed worth Rs 4.90 crore in two separate operations in Dharavi and Dahisar. Also, two persons including a Nigerian national were arrested in connection with these cases.
According to officials, the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell arrested Shahrukh Shamsuddin Shaikh (26) from Dharavi area along with 4.740 kg of hydroponic weed and 740 grams of Mephedrone (MD) drugs. In another operation, the Kandavali unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell arrested Collins Emmanuel, a Nigerian national and suspected drug peddler from Dahisar. Around 750 grams of MD drugs were recovered from him.
Ghatkopar in-charge of Anti-Narcotics Squad Lata Sutar had received information about a suspected smuggler coming to Dharavi to deal in drugs. Based on this information, the Anti-Narcotics Squad laid a trap for him here. While the team was waiting for the accused in Dharavi, officers spotted a suspicious person in the area. When interrogated, the man identified himself as Shaikh and 500 grams of hydroponic weed were recovered from him. Later, while searching his house, 4.240 kg hydroponic weed and a cache of MD drugs were seized. Also, the team seized an electronic weighing machine from his house.
In a separate incident, the Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotics Squad on Friday received information that a Nigerian national was selling MD drugs in front of the Kamalakar restaurant on SV Road in Dahisar. Based on this information, the Anti Narcotics Squad arrested Collins Emmanuel (38) and 750 grams MD drugs worth Rs 15 lakh were seized from him. The accused has a previous criminal history and was arrested by the Malad Police under the NDPS Act in the past, officials said. It was learnt that Collins has been staying in India since 2014, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Jadhav said.