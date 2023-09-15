MUMBAI BIDS FAREWELL TO ICONIC BRITISH ERA DOUBLE DECKER BUSES AFTER 86 YEARS

Mumbai: In a historic decision, 86-year-old double-decker buses, a relic of the British colonial era, will embark on their final journey through Mumbai's streets on Friday.

The Birhanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to bid farewell to the beloved double-decker buses. The classic open-roof and non-AC double-decker buses will also cease operations on October 15.

The iconic double-decker buses first operated on Mumbai's streets in 1937, while the open-top variants were commenced in 1997 by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).

Sunil Vaidya, the Public Relations Officer of BEST, said, "These buses are being retired after 15 years of service, following the regulations in place. The intention is to replace them with modern AC-equipped double-decker electric buses." "An order for 900 new buses has been placed, with 16 AC double-decker buses already in operation and an additional eight to be added soon", he added.

Notably, the number of double-decker buses in the megacity gradually decreased over the years. Only seven buses were left for operation post COVID-19 pandemic, with four serving general purposes and three designated for the 'Mumbai Darshan' tours. Despite their declining presence, these red double-decker buses remained an integral part of Mumbai's identity and were prominently featured in films like 'Shootout at Lokhandwala'.

The BEST administration has planned to introduce new open-roof double-decker buses for tourists to explore Mumbai's attractions, aiming to capture the charm of the vintage buses. Till then, the new AC double-decker buses will cater to tourists, providing a comfortable and climate-controlled experience. Over 3,000 buses currently operate in Mumbai and approximately 30 lakh Mumbaikars relying on them daily.

