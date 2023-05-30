MUMBAI AIRPORT TOPS COUNTRY IN GOLD SMUGGLING 144 KG GOLD SEIZED IN LAST 6 MONTHS

Mumbai: In the last six months, Central Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized a total of 144 kg of gold worth Rs 76 crore at Mumbai airport, officials said.

It has been revealed in the investigations that the smugglers have come up with innovative ways for smuggling gold. In 2022, the DRI and the customs department had seized a total of 604 kg of gold worth Rs 360 crore at the Mumbai airport.

This year, gold in the form of paste and powder was smuggled. Also, in a recent operation, it was seen that the gold was cut into fine pieces and hidden in the body. Till now, only drugs were smuggled by concealing in the body and now, gold was smuggled in a similar manner. This has left the officials of the investigating agencies confused.

Gold smuggling has been continuing in India for many years and in some of the cases, gold is imported in India. Thus, the task of DRI and the customs department has also increased. During investigation, officials have found a gold smuggling racket operating in the Kalbadevi area of Mumbai. Acting on a tip off, DRI officials have also raided a small gold smelting factory.

Gold smuggling has increased by 33 per cent compared to pre-Covid period due to the hike in import duty. Mumbai airport ranks first in the country in terms of gold smuggling while Chennai ranks third with 306 kg of gold being seized in the last few years. Earlier, gold was smuggled in the form of biscuits, small pieces or jewellery but now new methods have been adopted, officials said.