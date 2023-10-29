MP HEMANT PATIL RESIGNS OVER MARATHA RESERVATION DEMAND

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP from Hingoli Hemant Patil on Sunday announced his resignation over demands of reservation for Maratha community. The Maratha protesters surrounded him demanding his resignation following which he made the announcement. He has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informing his resignation.

During the day, some protestors went to meet Patil demanding Maratha reservation. The protestors reportedly told him that he should resign as an MP as he was unable to fulfill their demands. After which, Patil immediately wrote his resignation letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Patil was elected from Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency on Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) ticket. This is the first resignation tendered by any parliamentarian for Maratha reservation.

Earlier, Patil had come to Vasant Sahakari Sugar Factory in Pofli of Yavatmal when he was surrounded by Maratha activists. They started raising slogans at him. Patil said that a meeting of the MPs has been called in Delhi on the issue of Maratha reservation. "However, if the Maratha brothers demand, I will resign in a minute", he said.

Also while stopping Patil's convoy at Hadgaon, protesters said that nothing should happen to Manoj Jarange's health, who is on an indefinite fast from October 25 demanding Maratha reservation. Patil said that after he too will go on hunger strike in Delhi on the issue after two days.