Mumbai: Certain dialogues and scenes in the movie 'Adipurush' were termed as "cheap". Scriptwriter Manoj Muntashir Shukla was under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others. The movie, a retelling of the Ramayana directed by Om Raut, has kicked up a controversy.

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam in his tweet stated that the country has been facing "danger" from people belonging to two communities. One was the caste people and the other was the Jamaat people. May God give them wisdom.

On the other hand, Abhishek Shukla of Azad Sena tweeted that "People can oppose or support 'Adipurush' film as much as possible because it was their freedom. But, Brahmins were opposing Manoj Muntashir Shukla the emerging face of the society then they will get a befitting reply."

The production banner T-Series said the Prabhas-starrer has recorded the "highest day one collection for any film made in Hindi on pan-India level". "A cinematic extravaganza, 'Adipurush' has created a massive impact at the box office... the magnum opus has conquered hearts with a staggering opening of Rs 140 crore at the Global Box Office," the statement read. The multilingual 3D spectacle, which was released on Friday amid much fanfare, stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

According to the makers, 'Adipurush' joins Hrithik Roshan's 'War', Brahmastra', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' in claiming the 'coveted position of the highest pan-India opener for any Hindi film released in other languages.