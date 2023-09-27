Nashik (Maharashtra): Three people were injured including one critically when a mobile phone exploded in Uttamnagar locality in Nashik city of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The injured have been identified as Tushar Jagtap, Balkrishna Sutar, and Shobha Jagtap. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical. After hearing the loud sound, the people of the colony came out of their houses. People of the locality with the help of the police took the injured to the District Government Hospital for treatment.

Cracks appeared in the windowpanes of the surrounding houses as well when the cell phone went off. The explosion was so powerful that the windowpanes of the house were damaged. Household items, including utensils and others, were scattered all over the place inside the house. The bed on the floor of the house was found ripped. Explosion marks were quite visible on the blinds, wall, and floor of the house.