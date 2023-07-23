MNS workers ransack toll plaza in Nashik after Raj Thackeray's son Amit is stopped

Nashik: Some Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers allegedly ransacked a toll plaza in Nashik in the early hours of Sunday after party leader Amit Thackeray was stopped at it earlier, an official said.

He is the son of MNS founder Raj Thackeray and was reportedly stopped at Gonde toll plaza in Sinnar at 9:15 pm on Saturday while on his way to Mumbai due to some mismatch in his vehicle's Fastag details, he said. The leader and those accompanying him were also asked to show identity cards which angered them and they returned for revenge hours later.

At around 2:30 am on Sunday, a mob, allegedly MNS workers, ransacked the plaza and made a functionary there apologise. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The video shows several men carrying sticks vandalising the toll booths while shouting slogans. No toll official was seen nearby as they all had apparently fled from the spot fearing for their lives. Sources said that Amit Thackeray was returning from Ahmednagar where he had gone to meet the party workers.

"A probe is underway into the incident and further action will be taken after CCTV etc is checked. We have not got any complaint (from toll plaza staffers) but a process to register a case is on," the Wavi police station official said.

Also read: Toll plaza staffer beaten to death on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway