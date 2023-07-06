Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut on Thursday claimed MLAs from the Shiv Sena-led by Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde have started revolting after NCP leader Ajit Pawar along with eight other party MLAs joined the state government. Some MLAs (from Shinde bloc) have been sending messages that they want to "seek forgiveness from 'Matoshree'," the Lok Sabha member further claimed while talking to reporters.

Many MLAs from the Shiv Sena have said if 'Matoshree' approaches them, then they will reply "positively", Raut added. 'Matoshree' is the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra area of Mumbai. CM Shinde has been working to assuage the concerns of Shiv Sena lawmakers after Ajit Pawar joined the coalition government on Sunday and asserted there was nothing to worry, according to Sena legislators.

Shinde, who presided over a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs, MLCs and MPs on Wednesday, was kept in the loop about the fast-paced developments in the NCP which culminated in Ajit Pawar taking oath as deputy CM along with eight other ministers on July 2 in a stunning turn of events, they said.

"The day Ajit Dada (Pawar) joined the government, the MLAs from Shinde group began revolting," Vinayak Raut claimed. "Many (Shinde bloc) MLAs from western Maharashtra, north Maharashtra and Marathwada are sending messages that they want to seek forgiveness from 'Matoshree' and go there," he further claimed.

A section of Shiv Sena lawmakers had raised certain concerns after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the one-year-old Shinde-BJP government on Sunday.

The induction of the rebel NCP group in the cabinet has dented the prospects of ministerial aspirants from the BJP and the Shiv Sena, leaving some of them upset and Shinde is aware of their sentiments, Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said on Wednesday. Last year, 40 MLAs led by Shinde revolted against the Shiv Sena leadership, leading to a split in the party and collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. (PTI)