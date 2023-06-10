Thane Maharashtra In a new twist in the murder of 32yearold Saraswati Vaidya whose body parts were found in an apartment near Mumbai earlier this week the accused Manoj Sane has claimed that he was infected with HIV and never indulged in any sexual intercourse with the victim police said on SaturdayPolice officials said that 56yearold Sane who worked in a shop in suburban Borivali made the claims during his interrogation He told police that he was infected with HIV and had been taking medicines for it since 2008 the officials said adding whether the accused was saying the truth or lying will be ascertained only after his medical examination Also read Shraddha Walker 20 in Mumbai Accused boiled victim s body parts in pressure cooker kept them in utensilsDuring the investigation Manoj also told the police that he did a Google search before committing the crime It was revealed during the investigation that Manoj did not go to work since May 29 He made a Google search on how to dispose of the dead body and what could be done so that the foul smell does not emanate Accordingly seeing from Google he chopped the victim s body into pieces and boiled it in a pressure cooker and subsequently kept them in utensils and buckets police officials said According to police officials Manoj clicked the photos of the dead body using his cell phone s camera after killing Saraswati The cops have also revealed that Manoj and Saraswati met for the first time after Saraswati had come to Mumbai from Aurangabad in search of a job The duo had stayed together in a flat in Borivali for two years Earlier Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Jayant Bajbale said during the investigation police found out that Saraswati and Sane were married and the victim s sisters knew about it But the duo had hidden this from the others because of their age difference Saraswati s body was found inside flat no 704 of Akashdeep Society in Geeta Nagar at Mira Road in the Thane district on June 7 The gory details in the case evoked the memories of the last year s Shraddha Walker caseAlso read Shraddha Walkar 20 Cops say accused and victim were married