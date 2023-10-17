Thane: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by her friend and six others in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Four persons have been arrested while search is on for remaining three.

The incident took place on October 2 in Bhiwandi and the accused were arrested last night and have been remanded in police custody till October 23. According to the police, the victim, who lives in Kharbav village in Bhiwandi taluka lodged a complaint at Bhiwandi Taluka police station on October 15 following which a case was filed under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In her complaint, the minor said that the accused, invited her to his house in the same village for a chat on October 2. When she reached the accused's house he allegedly raped her and then called six of his friends to his house. The complainant said that the seven raped her in turns and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

One of the accused even filmed the act on his mobile and posted the video on social media. Although he deleted the video later, it was seen by a man from the village following which, the matter came to light. On October 15, the minor mustered courage and went to Bhiwandi Taluka police station to report the incident. A case was registered against all seven and investigations were initiated.