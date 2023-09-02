Kolhapur: A minor couple from Maharashtra's Kolhapur committed suicide after their families opposed their relationship, police said on Saturday. Before taking such a drastic step, they posted their status on a social media platform as 'whoever you love, be ready to die with; don't consider caste or religion in love'.

The incident took place at Shiroli Pulachi in Hatkanangle taluk in Kolhapur. Both hailed from the same locality and their families were friends but belonged to different communities.

Police said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the girl and the boy were in love with each other but their families opposed it. On Friday, the girl came to the boy's house where both committed suicide. Prior to ending their lives, they posted their status on social media stating one should be ready to die with the person one loves and that caste or religion should not come in the way of love.

The incident was revealed at around 7:30 am when the boy's family went to wake him up at his room. The family found that both of them had committed suicide. They rushed the duo to the CPR Hospital in Kolhapur. Doctors, however said that both had died before undergoing treatment. Police have sent the two bodies for post-mortem.

Tension prevailed in Shiroli Pulachi area following the incident. According to neighbours, though the two families were from different communities they used to visit each other's house as their fathers were friends.

