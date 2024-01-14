Mumbai: In a major setback to the Congress in Maharashtra, former Lok Sabha MP Milind Deora on Sunday morning announced his resignation from the primary membership of the party. Sources say that he is all set to join Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's unit of Shiv Sena on Sunday.

He took to his verified X handle and posted, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years."

Coincidentally, Milind's exit bomb dropped on the day when Rahul Gandhi left for Manipur to begin his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Interestingly, Deora on Saturday had refuted all speculations surrounding his exit from the Grand Old Party. Media has been agog with stories that the former Lok Sabha MP would shift loyalty towards the Shiv Sena camp under the aegis of Shinde.

Deora was miffed with Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena for eyeing the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat even before seat sharing talks had fructified. The youth leader had said that such moves by an alliance partner were not called for.

Shiv Sena (UBT) is part of Maha Vikas Aghadi that also includes Congress and the NCP under Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar.

However, he was playing his cards close to his chest stating that he was yet to take a final call. "I am listening to my supporters...Haven't taken a decision yet," the former Mumbai South MP said when asked if he was chalking out a plan with his supporters," he had said.