MILIND DEORA ENDS 55 YEAR OLD FAMILY LEGACY WITH CONGRESS

Hyderabad: Renowned for his shrewd political acumen, Murli Deora's impact went beyond public speaking, with a knack for building alliances across party lines. His sway extended beyond politics, forging bonds with business tycoons like Dhirubhai Ambani and Birlas. the Tatas. Murli Deora's political journey included four terms as a Lok Sabha MP, three terms as a Rajya Sabha MP, and an impressive 22-year stint as the president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee.

A steadfast Congress loyalist for over five decades, Murli Deora was a mainstay connecting the party with the corporate, securing crucial financial support from industrial giants. Serving as the Petroleum Minister to complete two consecutive full terms under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Deora's political legacy was far-reaching. Inheriting the mantle of representing South Mumbai from his father, Milind Deora continued the family's political legacy.

However, finally, the 47-year-old Milind Deora's resignation after 55 years of association with the Congress, marks the end of the Deora family's ties with the party. Speculation arises about the consequences of Milind Deora's exit on the Congress party, particularly as it approaches the ensuing general elections.

Milind Deora's departure is viewed as a setback for the Congress, potentially diminishing its influence in the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress, already grappling with leadership shifts and seat-sharing discussions in various states, faces additional challenges in maintaining harmony.

Notably, the Congress asserted that Milind's resignation was strategically timed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding a layer of political interest to the narrative. Milind Deora's decision to sail with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction is underscored, emphasising that his move contributes to a growing list of prominent Congress leaders choosing alternative political paths.