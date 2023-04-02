Wardha (Maharashtra): Three people on Sunday were killed after their car rammed into a truck on the Samriddhi highway in the Mahabala area of Wardha district. The police rushed to the spot and said that amongst the three deceased, two were doctors and the deceased were identified as Dr Jyoti Kshirsagar, a resident of Malegaon, Washim district; Dr Falguni Surwade, a resident of Amravari and Bharat Kshirsagar, a resident of Malegaon, Washim district.

An official said that Dr Jyoti was driving the car from Malegaon to Nagpur. She lost control of the speeding car and rammed it into a truck that was also heading to Nagpur. The police rushed to the spot following the information from the onlookers. They recovered the dead bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Subsequently, the police also registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.

In a separate incident in Kolkata, two persons were killed and 17 others seriously injured after a bus overturned and hit a motorcycle in central Kolkata's Mayo Road area on Saturday evening, police said.

The minibus, which was operating on the Metiabruz-Howrah route, was heading towards the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing when the accident happened around 4.40 pm, they said. The driver of the bus suddenly lost control, following which it overturned and hit a motorcycle, they said. The conductor of the bus and a passenger were killed in the accident, police said. Those injured were being treated at the state-run SSKM hospital, a police officer said.