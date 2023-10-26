MEETING OF CENTRAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL OF RSS TO BE HELD AT BHUJ FROM NOV 5 7

Nagpur: The annual meeting of the central executive council of the Rashtriya Swayamsesvak Sangh will be held at Bhuj, in the Kutch region of Gujarat, from November 5 to November 7 to deliberate on crucial matters, the RSS said on Thursday.

Apart from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and members of the executive council, functionaries from their 45 provinces, organising secretaries of select organisations and affiliated bodies will also join the meeting, said Sunil Ambekar, RSS' all India publicity chief, in a press release.

The primary focus of the meeting will be to review the organisational activities of the RSS and address the key issues raised during their All India Coordination Meeting in Pune last September, said the release.

Discussions will encompass topics raised by the RSS chief in his address during the Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur. The meeting will also deliberate on the proposed Ram temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, and related programmes to be organised across the country, it said.