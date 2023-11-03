All four services will be run with a total of six coaches, comprising three second-class, one Vistadome, and two second-class cum luggage van coaches. The timing of the toy train services between Aman Lodge-Matheran-Aman Lodge will also be revised starting November 4, it said. CR operates six services each in the Down and Up directions between Aman Lodge and Matheran, while eight services each run in the two directions on the weekends.