Mumbai (Maharashtra): A major fire broke out at a four-storey building at the Girgoan Chowpatty in south Mumbai on Saturday night, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said.

According to the officials of the Mumbai civic body, no casualties were reported so far, as per the preliminary information. "The blaze erupted on the second and third floors of the Gomati Bhavan situated on Rangnekar Road at around 9.30 pm," the MCGM official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

At least eight fire engines and other vehicles of the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot, another official said, adding that efforts are underway to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

On November 23, a fire had broken out in a 24-storey residential building in the megacity following which at least 135 people were safely rescued from there, civic officials said. According to officials, the blaze erupted at 3.40 am on the third floor of the building located in New Hind Mill Compound at the MHADA colony in the Ghodapdeo area where the government has given flats to people, mainly mill workers.