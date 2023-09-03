Mumbai/Buldhana (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday appealed for peace even as the violence that erupted in parts of the state for the demand for reservation to the Maratha community entered the third day.

"I will tell you that the state government would not sit quiet till the Maratha community gets the reservation. We will give reservation to the Maratha community, till then they will get all the benefits," Eknath Shinde told reporters in Buldhana after attending the state government's flagship programme 'Shasan Aplya Dari'.

On Friday, police baton-charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi on Dhule-Solapur road in Jalna after the protesters refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike to a hospital during an agitation seeking reservation for the Maratha community. Around 40 policemen and several protesters were injured and many buses were set on fire during the violence that erupted there. More than 350 people have been booked for alleged involvement in the untoward incidents.

In view of the violence, the Congress cancelled its Jansamvad Yatra, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan informed about the party's decision through a post on X site, formerly known as Twitter.

"In the background of the situation in Marathwada after the scandalous incident of inhuman lathi-charge on the Maratha reservation protest at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district, the Congress party today Jansamvad Yatra scheduled from September 3, 2023, in all eight districts of Marathwada Division has been temporarily suspended. The new date of Yatra will be announced later," Ashok Chavan said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) government over the lathi-charge in Jalna and sought their resignation.

"We all have seen what happened in Jalna. The lathi-charge was very brutal as if you are attacking your enemy. The protest was related to a sensitive issue. It is not possible that the police will lathi charge without informing the Chief Minister. The state government should resign if they have a little bit of shame," Aaditya told reporters in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule refuted allegations by Opposition parties that the police action on Maratha quota protestors in Jalna on Friday was ordered by the authorities or that it was a diversionary tactic.

He attacked Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on the Maratha quota issue. The reservation granted to the community in jobs and education was "lost" during the chief ministership of Thackeray, while Pawar had never spoken on the issue in the past 40 years, Bawankule claimed.

Jalna SP sent on compulsory leave: Taking cognizance of the violence in Jalna, the Maharashtra government has sent Jalna Superintendent of Police Tushar Dosshi on compulsory leave. IPS officer Shailesh Balkawade was given Dosshi's charge.

