MARATHA QUOTA STIR VIOLENCE ADVOCATE MOVES HC SEEKS TRANSFER OF PROBE INTO FIRS TO CBI

The petition was filed by advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, who had appeared earlier in a bunch of petitions opposing Maratha reservation. In the petition, Sadavarte has sought for the 28 FIRs, including the ones registered at Bhoiwada police station and in Jalna, in the last two months against Maratha quota activists to be transferred to the CBI.

The petition claimed although the violence has been instigated by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, he has not been named in any of the FIRs due to his political connections. Sadavarte has also sought for responsibility to be fixed on the agitators for the damage caused to public properties during the violence.