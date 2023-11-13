MARATHA QUOTA STIR LEADER OF OPPOSITION VIJAY WADETTIWAR RECEIVES DEATH THREATS

Nagpur: Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar has received death threats prompting him to demand additional security from the government, sources said on Monday. The alleged threats to Wadettiwar come close to the heels of his criticism of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil's demand of Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates in the ongoing Maratha quota stir.

Sources said that the Congress MLA and Leader of the Opposition has received a threat message on his mobile phone while he was in Nagpur. It is learnt that the miscreants have threatened Wadettiwar of dire consequences. Following the death threats, Wadettiwar has written a letter to Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In the letter, Wadettiwar has demanded the Home Minister and Chief Minister to increase security in view of the threats to his life. Pertinently, Vijay Wadettiwar was in news in the ongoing Maratha quota stir after he criticised Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil for his demand for Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates.

While criticizing Patil over the issue, Wadettiwar said that the Maratha quota will not benefit Maratha youths causing a huge uproar among the Maratha activists. However, the under fire Congress leader did not budge from his stand. He argued that granting 'Kunbi' certificates to Marathas as demanded by Jarange Patil would be “unjust to the 372 sub-castes under the OBC category”.