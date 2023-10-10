Pune (Maharashtra): Sixteen people took ill after inhaling chlorine gas that leaked at a civic-run swimming pool in Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, a fire official said.

The gas leaked from a cylinder at a municipal swimming pool in the Kasarwadi area around 9 am, the official said. Fire officials sealed the cylinder and submerged it in the pool to allow the gas to dissolve in the water, he said.