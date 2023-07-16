Mumbai (Maharashtra): Five boys, who had gone to the Malad Marve beach here on Sunday morning, were drowned in the Arabian Sea, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to BMC officials, the five boys, who reside in Malad, a suburb of Mumbai, had gone to the beach for swimming. "They had left their house at around 9 am. However, while swimming they ventured into the deep sea and drowned at around 9.40 am. Upon receiving information, the lifeguards deployed at the beach started their search and brought two of the boys to the shore," the officials added.

The two boys - identified as 16-year-old Krushna Jitendra Harijan and 13-year-old Ankush Shivare, have been rushed to a nearby hospital, they said. The BMC officials said that the search operation was underway to locate the three other boys - Subham Jaiswal, Nikhil Kayamkur and Ajay Harijan, aged between 12-13 years.

"We have informed their family members about the incident. We are being assisted by Coast Guard personnel and Navy divers in the search operation," the civic officials said.

Earlier on July 14, three boys drowned in a ditch at a metro construction site while taking a bath in floodwaters in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur Chowk area, officials said. The boys -- Nikhil (10), Piyush (13) and Ashish (13) -- were residents of northeast Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

