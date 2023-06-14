Mumbai Maharashtra A 23yearold man transporting cattle died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of gau rakshaks cow vigilantes in Maharashtra s Nashik district following which six persons have been arrested police said on Wednesday The alleged crime came to light on June 10 when Lukman Ansari s body was recovered from a gorge at Ghatandevi in Igatpuri area an official said Police have taken into custody six gau rakshaks so far and a search is on for more accused in the case he said All the accused persons were associated with the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal a rightwing outfit he said Ansari along with his two aides was transporting cattle on their tempo on June 8 when they were intercepted by about 1015 activists at Vihigaon in Sahapur of Thane district he said The group then took control of the tempo and rescued four bovine animals before driving the vehicle towards Ghatandevi in Igatpuri he said They stopped the tempo at a secluded place and allegedly started assaulting all three While his aides managed to flee Ansari could not escape the official saidThough the accused have claimed that Ansari lost his life after he fell into a gorge police suspect he died due to the beating said the official Police have registered two cases including one under section 302 murder of the Indian Penal Code he said PTI