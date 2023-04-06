Pune: A 30-year-old man allegedly strangled his sister-in-law and her two minor children to death and then burnt the bodies in Maharashtra's Pune, police said. It was learnt that the accused was infuriated with his 25-year old sister-in-law over her alleged illicit relationship with another man. The incident took place in Kondhwa area yesterday. Police have arrested the accused and investigations are on.

Police said that the accused got into a verbal altercation with his sister-in-law over her alleged affair yesterday morning. The accused, in a fit of rage, strangled the woman and her two children. He wrapped the three bodies using bedsheets and covered those with logs. Then, he set the bodies on fire in front of the house in Kondhwa's Pisoli area. The matter came to light after the deceased woman's relative, Sameer Sahebrao Masal filed a police complaint. An FIR was lodged against the accused and he was arrested under IPC's sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

The accused, identified as Vaibhav Rupsen Waghmare hails from Ausa in Latur district and works as a security guard. The deceased woman, identified as Amrapali and her minor children are Roshni (6) and Aditya (4). Amrapali, who had married a year ago, had separated from her husband and was living with her children.

This has come a day after two minors were detained by Maharashtra police for allegedly murdering a 17-year-old girl over an alleged love affair in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The victim's mother had filed a missing complaint based on which police found the body with the help of the victim's mobile tower location. Investigations revealed that the victim was in a relationship with the prime accused and had told him that she was in love with someone else. Angry after hearing this, the accused allegedly killed the victim with a sickle and absconded.