MAN MURDERED AMID HEATED ARGUMENT AT MEAT SHOP IN NAGPUR

Nagpur: A 38-year-old man died after he was attacked by a youth at a meat shop during an altercation in Nagpur on Sunday, an official said. Victim Mahendra Rama Kohle, a resident of Sai Nagar, visited to a meat shop in the afternoon to buy mutton, where he met an acquaintance. The two soon got into a heated argument, he said.

Accused Aashiq Sheikh Babbu Sheikh Rehman (22), who was at the shop at the time, tried to pacify Kohle and the acquaintance, the official said. However, Kohle directed his anger towards Rehman and began abusing him, said the official from Hudkeshwar police station.