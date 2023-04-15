Mumbai Maharashtra A woman had a horrifying experience as she catches a man masturbating on the platform of Mumbai s Parel railway station on Thursday evening The woman even filmed the shocking incident The woman even took to Twitter to share about the incident and tagged Mumbai police and asked the police to take action against the accused According to official sources the Railway Protection Force took cognizance of the case but any strict action against the accused has not been assured yet The woman commuter took to Twitter to complaint about this obscene act at the railway station The woman tweeted I d like to bring this to your notice yesterday while returning home from work at Parel railway station a man was masturbating and the moment I could even think of calling the station police he caught the next local and went She also attached a video of the man and tagged Mumbai police to the tweet In her next tweet the woman also tagged the central railway along with Mumbai police and said Someone who openly masturbates in public as this behavior may demonstrate a lack of regard for societal norms and boundaries This could potentially indicate a higher risk for engaging in more serious and harmful acts such as sexual assault RPF Mumbai Division also tweeted regarding the incident saying that the RPF investigated the person who was indulged in obscene acts on the station premises But the said person was not seen anywhere Passengers were inquired to know the whereabouts of the accused but no information was receivedAlso read Man masturbates next to girl on DTC bus in Delhi let offEarlier in January this year a man masturbated in front of a girl in a Delhi Transport Corporation DTC bus in Dehi s Rohini The video of the incident went viral on social media According to social media the girl raised an alarm when the accused was allegedly masturbating on the bus marshal Sandeep Chakra posted in the bus caught hold of the accused The accused was later seen crying in the video