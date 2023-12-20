Pune (Maharashtra): The Pimpri Chinchwad Police in Pune arrested a man for allegedly misbehaving with a South Korean woman video-blogger last month, police officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, action against the man was taken after the woman uploaded the video on YouTube. The video started doing rounds on social media with netizens criticising it. This prompted the police to take action against the man.

Police officials said that the video uploaded by the woman showed a man putting his arms around her shoulder and touching her inappropriately while she was video-blogging. The incident took place in the Ravat area of Pimpri Chinchwad. The accused identified as Bharat Karanrao Hunusanle, a resident of Bidar district in Karnataka was arrested at Ravat fish market, police officials added.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Satish Mane said, "A video showing a man inappropriately touching a South Korean woman in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad came to the notice of police after it started doing rounds on social media. A case was registered against the man in the video and a search was launched to nab him. He was arrested by the crime branch from Ravat. The incident took place in November."

Assistant Police Inspector (API) Harish Mane said, "A South Korean woman was making a video at a market in Pimpri Chinchwad while interacting with locals when some men came and stood next to her. A man put his arms around the woman's shoulder, making her uncomfortable. The video was uploaded by the woman on her YouTube channel."

He said, "The video soon started doing rounds on social media platforms. After confirming the authenticity of the video, the police arrested Bharat Karanrao Hunusanle, a resident of Bidar in Karnataka and further investigation is on."