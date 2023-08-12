Nanded (Maharashtra): A man in Maharashtra's Nanded was arrested on the charges of killing his 16-year-old daughter and later destroying evidence by cremating her body in the fields. The shocking incident took place on August 2. However, the mother of the deceased lodged a complaint on August 9, following which a case was booked. According to the complainant, the man killed his daughter because she wanted to marry a youth against his wish.

The arrested man has been identified as Annarao Govind Rathod, a resident of Manutanda near Krishnawadi in Mukhed taluka of Nanded district. The deceased was identified as Shamka Annarao Rathod. According to the mother's complaint, Shamka was in a relationship with a relative from Rajura Tanda in Mukhed taluka. Annarao Govind told his daughter that the youth was not good enough for her and he promised to find a better match for her.

The woman in her complaint further said that despite her father's strong opposition to this relationship, Shamka remained determined to marry the young man. In a fit of rage, Annarao Govind Rathod slit his daughter's throat using a sickle used for sugar cane cutting. Hearing her cries for help, Shamka's mother rushed to the room and found her motionless body lying in a pool of blood. The accused then forced his wife to not tell anyone about the incident and falsely claim that the girl died by suicide.

The accused cleaned the blood stains and threw the sickle away in the fields. He took the girl's body to the farm and cremated her there, the complaint mentions. Assistant Police Inspector Bhalchandra Tidke, Police Sub-Inspector Vishal Suryavanshi, Gajanan Kale, police personnel Madhav Pawar, Babruwan Lungare, Shaukat Taher carried out an investigation in this case.

Mukaramad Assistant Inspector Bhalchandra Tikde said, "A case was registered against Annaro Govind Rathod under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and he was arrested. Further investigation into this case is on."

Also Read: Woman killed by husband in southwest Delhi