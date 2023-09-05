Mumbai: A man was arrested on Tuesday for calling the Mumbai police control room, falsely claiming that there would be a bomb blast at Kamathipura, an official said.

Around 11 pm on Monday, a person called the control room and said there would be a bomb blast on the 12th lane of Kamathipura in south Mumbai, the official said. The police pressed into service its Bombay Detection and Disposal Squad and dog squad and vacated the buildings on the lane, the official said.

After an extensive search, the police found nothing suspicious in the area and declared the call a hoax, the official said. Meanwhile, a team from Nagpada police station tried to track the number used to make the hoax call, but it was unreachable. The police then used technical evidence to trace the caller and arrested him in the early hours of Tuesday, he added. (PTI)