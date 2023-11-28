Thane: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a sex worker in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was found murdered in her room in Hanuman Tekdi area late at night on November 21. She had been hit with a grinding stone.

Police formed three teams to search for Akashkumar alias Pappu Devendra Mallik, the suspect in the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Navnath Dhavle at a news conference here.

A man, who was accompanying the accused at the time of the incident, was nabbed and he told police that the accused had fled to his hometown in Balasore district of Odisha, the DCP said. Police got a tip-off that the accused was travelling by the Gitanjali Express and would change the train at Kharagpur in West Bengal.