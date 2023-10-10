MAN ARRESTED FOR MOLESTING WOMAN CO PASSENGER ON FLIGHT

Nagpur: A 32-year-old man was arrested by police here on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a woman co-passenger on a Pune-Nagpur flight of a private airline, an official said. The alleged incident took place on Monday, he said.

The accused was identified as Feroze Shaikh, resident of Kondhwa area of Pune, who is an engineer by profession. The 40-year-old woman complainant, a resident of Chandrapur, was on her way to Nagpur to perform the last rites of her father, the official of Sonegaon police station said.