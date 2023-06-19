MAN ARRESTED FOR IMPERSONATING AS ARMY OFFICER IN MAHARASHTRAS PUNE

Pune (Maharashtra): The Maharashtra police on Monday arrested a man posing as an Army officer in Pune. The man has been identified as Prashant Bhaurao Patil (32), a native of Karnataka, who currently resides in Sonwanevasti Chikhli Pune. The first information report (FIR) against the accused was registered at Bundgarden police station.

The Military Intelligence (MI) Southern Command Pune team received information about the disguised Army officer leading to his arrest. According to official sources, Patil bought two Subedar uniforms and other materials from a shop in Khadki. The shopkeeper, a retired soldier, identified as Suresh confirmed that the accused bought the uniforms and did not pay the bill of Rs 4,700 saying that he will pay it later.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Employees who registered fake arms license of Mukhtar Ansari's aide on STF radar

The accused claimed that he was currently deployed at the Southern Command in Pune. He was allegedly in possession of a fake Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and Identity (ID) Card and his photograph in Army Uniform at the Southern Command in Pune's Queen Garden.

Patil used his fake identity card, Aadhaar card and other documents to deceive unsuspecting individuals and evade toll fees during his travels. Sources said that he has cheated many people in Ahmedabad and Pune. He was also named in connection with forgery and cheating a woman by posing as an Army Officer. A case has been registered against the accused and he was arrested by the police. The police launched a probe into the incident.