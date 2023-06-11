MAN ARRESTED FOR AURANGZEBS CORONATION POST IN SAMBHAJINAGAR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Aurangabad A man has been arrested on charges of posting a message on social media suggesting to celebrate the coronation anniversary of Aurangzeb A resident Chandrakant Navpute who is also Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS division chief lodged a complaint at Cidco police station in this regard The accused Ataur Rahman Patel wrote on his social media account 13 June 1659 is the 364th anniversary of Aurangzeb Alamgir s coronation It should be celebrated with grandeur Navpute said that such posts trigger tension and has hurt his sentiments Why should Aurangzeb s coronation be celebrated He was cruel and do not deserve such respect he told the police Based on the complaint police booked Ataur under sections 295A and 153A of the IPC The incident has come a day after a 14yearold boy was arrested for posting a similar message praising Aurangzeb Prior to which posters glorifying 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan had triggered violence and clashes between people in Kolhapur a few days back Similarly tension prevailed in many parts of Ahmednagar Dhule and Beed over social media posts eulogizing Aurangzeb Also Read Internet services partially resume in Maharashtra s KolhapurPolice detained some collegegoers for keeping alleged offensive social media account status and image of Tipu Sultan Also a case was registered against a few others including an MNS leader for burning effigy of Aurangzeb after the Kolhapur violence To maintain peace and social harmony police have appealed citizens to be cautious while posting on social media If any post creates social discord and tension then necessary action will be taken against the concerned person police said