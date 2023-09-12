Palghar (Maharashtra) : A 43-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly killed his live-in partner and after she filed a rape complaint against him, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place between August 9 and 12 and the body of the 28-year-old victim is yet to be found, they said. The accused, a resident of Vasai area in Palghar, was arrested on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vasai, Padmaja Bade said.

The victim's family filed a missing person's complaint with the Naigaon police on August 14, an official from Naigaon police station said, adding they suspect the accused disposed of the body in neighbouring Vapi town of Gujarat. A preliminary probe revealed the accused was angry as the victim had filed a rape complaint based on which a criminal case was registered against him, Bade said.

The woman had refused to withdraw the complaint, hence the man allegedly kill her, the official said. The Naigaon police registered an FIR against the accused on Monday under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201(causing disappearance of evidence) following a complaint by the victim's sister, she said.

The accused is also facing a case of abetment of suicide lodged against him at another police station in Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police limits, the official said without elaborating. (PTI)