Mumbai: A non-bailable warrant of Rs 10,000 was issued against an ATS officer, earlier involved in the investigation of the Malegaon blast case, by a special NIA court on Monday for the officer's repeated failure in appearing before the court to record his statement in relation to the case.

The concerned officer was part of the initial investigation team of the ATS and recorded the statements of several witnesses in the course of the investigation. He has been ordered by the NIA court to be present in court for recording his statement on May 2.

The Supreme Court in March rejected the petition of Lt Col Prasad Purohit's petition challenging an order of the Bombay High Court which turned down his petition seeking that may be discharged in the Malegaon Blast case due to lack of sanction under section 197(2) of the CrPC from the Indian Army to prosecute him.

The Supreme Court pointed out that the challenge was against the Bombay High Court order Court whereby it was observed that sanction is not needed under section 197(2) of the Cr.P.C. for the prosecution of the petitioner as his impugned conduct does not pertain to any of his official duties.

"Having noted the basis of the impugned judgment, we see no reason to interfere with the same and accordingly, the Special Leave Petition is not entertained," stated the top court.

Six people died and more than 100 were injured after an explosive device placed on a motorcycle went off in Malegason of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra ATS made on On September 29, 2008, arrested BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, making the first arrest in the case.

The ATS filed the chargesheet in the case on January 20, 2009, after completing the investigation. The Centre handed over the investigation into the case to NIS in April 2011.