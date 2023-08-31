Mumbai: The 'Mahayuti', consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena (under the leadership of Eknath Shinde), NCP, and all other allied parties, is going to hold a two-day meeting in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

This meeting of the ruling parties coincides with the meeting of the Opposition alliance, INDIA and NDA in the same city. Sunil Tatkare, a leader of Ajit Pawar group of NCP, said that the Chief Minister Sushil Shinde, Deputy Chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar along with other ministers and prominent leaders will attend the meeting. Tatkare explained that this meeting will be held to review the alliance's prospects in 48 Lok Sabha constituencies.

An important meeting of the INDIA alliance, a conglomerate of 26 anti-BJP parties, will also kick off on Thursday and Friday at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. Earlier on Tuesday, BJP leader Prasad Lad also announced that the purpose of the meeting is to conduct a review of all the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, which totals 48 seats.

The ruling Shiv Sena Shinde-BJP-NCP alliance said the meeting has nothing to do with other two meetings, but is a pre-planned one. Planning for this has been going on for the last one month, he said. Tatkare said that August 31 was chosen as a convenient day for all leaders of the alliance. In this meeting, 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state will be reviewed.

Tatkare maintained that there will be no discussion on seat allocation at the meet where review will take place. Major leaders of the constituent parties of the Grand Alliance will be present a the meeting.