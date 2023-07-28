Amravati: Manohar alias Sambhaji Bhide, a right-wing leader from Sangli stirred controversy by saying that Mahatma Gandhi's real father was a Muslim landlord.

"Mahatma Gandhi is known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. But Karamchand Gandhi is not the father of Mohandas. A Muslim landlord is his real father," Bhide, who is also the founder of Shri Shivapratisthan Hindustan Sanstha said in Amravati.

Speaking at a rally, Bhide claimed that evidence is available to substantial his statement on Mahatma Gandhi. He said that Mohandas was the son of Karamchand's fourth wife. "Karamchand had stolen a large sum of money from the Muslim zamindar with whom he was working. The angry Muslim zamindar abducted Karamchand's wife and brought her to him. He treated her like a wife. So Karamchand Gandhi is not the real father of Mohandas but he is the son of the same Muslim landlord," he said.

Bhide also claimed that there is strong evidence that Mohandas was brought up and educated by the same Muslim father. "India is a Hindu majority country. The bravery of Hindus is immense. But, Hindus often forgot their own religion, duty and responsibilities," he said. According to him, Hindus in the country have been degraded. Bhide criticised the Father of the Nation for bringing down Hindus.

Also Read: After Mahatma Gandhi, Modi has profound understanding of Indian social psychology: Ajay Singh

Reacting to this, Congress leader MLA Balasaheb Thorat said Bhide has made a very insulting statement regarding the Gandhi. "This is very disturbing for the entire country. Bhide has repeatedly made disgusting statements. It is necessary to find out who exactly supports him. The intention of Bhide should be known. For whose political benefit does he repeatedly make such statements? We have demanded strict action against Bhide in the House. Government should take immediate action," he said.