Mumbai (Maharashtra) : Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that he has been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station in Mumbai as he left his house to commemorate Quit India Day. Taking to Twitter, Tushar Gandhi said, "For the first time in the history of independent India, I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date".

Although the police have not issued an official statement yet, Tushar in reply to the Twitter users said, "Our silent March to August Kranti Maidan is seen as a threat to law and order". In another tweet, he said, "As soon as I am permitted to leave the police station I will proceed to August Kranti Maidan. Will commemorate August Kranti Din and its martyrs".

The Quit India Movement, also known as the Bharat Chhodo Andolan, was a movement launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee by Mahatma Gandhi on 9 August 1942, during World War II, demanding an end to British rule in India.