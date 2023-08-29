MAHARASTRA WOMEN TRAVELS TO PAKISTAN TO MARRY BOYFRIEND ATS INITIATES PROBE

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is probing an email received on August 18 from an unidentified person claiming that a woman from Sambhaji Nagar married her Pakistani boyfriend in Dubai. The email stated that the boyfriend's family has links with Pakistan's spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The ATS has informed the CISF and director general of civil aviation and probe is underway. Also, officials are checking the travel history and call record of the woman

During the investigation, it was learnt that the woman, a mother of four children left her family in December 2022 to marry her Pakistani boyfriend, whom she has been in contact through social media for the last two years. After marrying the man in Dubai, she travelled to Pakistan and Libya with him.

Her husband filed a missing complaint at Cidco Police Station in Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in December 2022. In January 2023, the man received his wife's marriage certificate and wedding photograph on WhatsApp from an international number stating that she has got married to a Pakistani national. Later, he received a call from that number where the caller claimed to be the woman's Pakistani husband. Between August 12 and 14, he received some more photographs of the women with some strangers.

Meanwhile, the woman, who returned to Mumbai on August 4, is presently staying with her parents at Malegaon in Nashik district. Officials said that it has come to light that the woman first met her Pakistani boyfriend, now husband at Umrah in Makkah Madinah in Saudi Arabia and fell in love with him.

Investigating agencies are probing the source of the email and the reason as to why it has been sent. The ATS has already interrogated the woman, who lives in Ayesha Nagar area of Malegaon. The Malegaon police said nothing can be revealed at the moment as investigations are on.