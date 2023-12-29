Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra): Fire broke out at a Chemspec Chemicals Limited located at 3C on Thursday night, causing a huge financial loss. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident, the police said.

Panvel Municipal Corporation’s fire brigade vehicles immediately arrived at the spot.The fire was so intense that it was not extinguished until late at night. The exact reason for the blaze is not yet revealed. The 11 trapped people were safely evacuated from the area.