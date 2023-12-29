Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a chemical plant factory in Navi Mumbai, no casualty reported
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a chemical plant factory in Navi Mumbai, no casualty reported
Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra): Fire broke out at a Chemspec Chemicals Limited located at 3C on Thursday night, causing a huge financial loss. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident, the police said.
Panvel Municipal Corporation’s fire brigade vehicles immediately arrived at the spot.The fire was so intense that it was not extinguished until late at night. The exact reason for the blaze is not yet revealed. The 11 trapped people were safely evacuated from the area.
On Thursday, the workers started their daily work. At the same time, suddenly the power plant company caught fire. The workers tried to control the blaze but it started spreading in the entire plant. The workers left the area, hence averted a major misfortune. The incident caused a great atmosphere among the local residents as the severity of the fire was very intense.
