Thane: A pregnant woman activist of the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena was allegedly beaten up by the workers of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Sena in Kasarvadvali police station limits of Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday over a social media post critical of Shinde faction leader. Police said they are investigating the case.

The victim has been identified as Roshni Shinde, a member of the youth wing of Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena. The leaders of the Thackeray faction leaders said that Roshni was attacked by a group of 20 women workers of the rival Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena in Kasarvadvali police station limits of Thane while she was returning home from the office on Monday evening.

Also read: Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena Udhav Thackeray clash in Thane

Roshni was injured in the attack and shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. A Thackeray faction spokesman said that the Shinde faction workers beat Roshni merely because she had put a post on Facebook critical of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. Roshni, in her police complaint, said that the Eknath Shinde faction women workers assaulted her while she was leaving office at Tata Motors Kasarvadavli at around 8:30 pm yesterday.

As per Roshni, the Shinde faction workers targeted her for expressing her opinion in a social media post criticizing Dattaram Gawas, a leader of the Shinde faction for his statement about Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. Roshni alleged that Gawas made a personal comment at her, to which she responded in the virtual space.

The attack comes four days after the Eknath Shinde group workers severely beat Congress office bearer Girish Koli for a social media post critical of Shinde. Meanwhile former chief minister and president of his Sena faction, Uddhav Thackeray visited the injured worker Roshni to inquire about her health. A video of the alleged attack is being widely circulated on the Internet.

In the video, the woman can be seen creating a ruckus outside the Tata Motors office.