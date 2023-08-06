MAHARASHTRA TWO FISHERMEN FEARED DROWNED AS BOAT OVERTURNS IN SEA OFF MUMBAI COAST SEARCH OPERATION ON

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Two fishermen were feared drowned after their boat overturned in the Arabian Sea off the Versova coast in Mumbai, a fire brigade official said on Sunday. According to the fire brigade official, the duo along with another person set out the boat into the sea for fishing from the Devachiwadi area in the suburban area between 8 pm and 9 pm on Saturday.

The official quoting locals and police said the boat overturned in the waters, about two-three km from the seashore. He added that out of the trio, one 35-year-old Vijay Bamania swam to safety.

The official said as per locals, the two other persons, identified as 22-year-old Usmani Bhandari and 45-year-old Vinod Goel, have gone missing. He further said that a search operation has been launched by the fire brigade personnel, who were helped by the local police officials, along with divers from the Indian Navy and the lifeguards, who are deployed at the Versova coast.

Earlier, on July 16, five boys, who had gone to the Malad Marve beach in Mumbai, were drowned in the Arabian Sea, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Of the five boys, the authorities had managed to rescue two - Krushna Jitendra Harijan and Ankush Shivare, who were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

(With PTI inputs)