MAHARASHTRA TRAINING AIRCRAFT CRASHES IN BARAMATI PILOT SUTAINS MINOR INJURY

Pune: A training aircraft crashed on Sunday morning in Maharashtra's Pune district said Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The plane crashed near the old Sahyadri cow farm in Baramati. The pilot sustained minor injury, locals said. The incident raised the issue of aircraft safety. There is an aviation training institute at Baramati. This is the fifth incident of plane crash in the last few days. The exact cause of the crashed plane could not be ascertained.