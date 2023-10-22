Maharashtra: Training aircraft crashes in Baramati, pilot sutains minor injury
Published: 10 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Training aircraft crashes in Baramati, pilot sutains minor injury
Published: 10 minutes ago
Pune: A training aircraft crashed on Sunday morning in Maharashtra's Pune district said Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
The plane crashed near the old Sahyadri cow farm in Baramati. The pilot sustained minor injury, locals said. The incident raised the issue of aircraft safety. There is an aviation training institute at Baramati. This is the fifth incident of plane crash in the last few days. The exact cause of the crashed plane could not be ascertained.
"The site is 2 miles north of Baramati Airfield. Both the instructor and trainee are safe. DAS (Mumbai) is carrying out further investigation," DGCA said in a brief statement. According to officals, the training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in Maharashtra's Pune district. "A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in the Pune district. More details are awaited," an official of the Pune Rural Police said.