MAHARASHTRA THACKERAY FACTION WOMAN WORKER ALLEGEDLY THRASHED BY SHINDE GROUP WORKERS IN THANE

Thane: In yet another ugly face-off between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena, a Thackeray faction woman worker was allegedly thrashed by the Shinde faction women supporters in Thane area on Friday night, sources said. It is learnt that the incident during a program organized at Manisha Nagar in Kalwa.

A source said that the Shinde faction women workers threw ink at Ayodhya Poul, State Coordinator of Social Media Of Thackeray faction on the occasion of Ahilya Devi Holkar's birth anniversary at Manisha Nagar in Kalva. Sushma Andhare and MP Rajan Vikhare, Thane District President Kedar Dighe were also expected to attend the event.

Also read: All doors of BJP closed for Uddhav Thackeray, says Maha BJP chief

Commenting on the alleged attack, Poul said that a trap had been set up by the Shinde faction women workers to beat her. Sources said that Poul was invited to the program where the Shinde faction workers had already arrived. As soon as Pal reached the venue, the Shinde faction workers first threw ink at her. Pal was allegedly thrashed by the rival group workers later, sources said.

The Woman Office Bearers of The Thackeray Group said Poul has filed a complaint in Kalwa Police Station and demanded action against the accused. A large number of workers from both the factions gathered outside the police station causing tensions in the area. A police official said that a large police force was deployed in and around the police station to tackle a possible law and order situation.

The workers of the both the factions were later dispersed by the police. Thackeray faction leader Poul often criticizes the MLAs from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group on social media.