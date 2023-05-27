MAHARASHTRA TEMPLE ASSOCIATION COMES UP WITH DRESS CODE FOR DEVOTEES AT FOUR TEMPLES IN NAGPUR

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangha, an association of the temple management committees has come up with 'Vastra Samhita'(dress code) for devotees at four temples in the Nagpur district with plans underway to expand the dress code to 300 temples across the state, sources said on Saturday. Coordinator of the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangha, Sunil Ghanwat while addressing a presser in this regard, said that the dress code will be implemented from Friday at the Gopalkrishna temple in Dhantoli, Sankatmochan Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in Bellori, Brihaspati temple in Kanolibara and Durgamata temple in Hilltop area in Nagpur city.

Also read: Secretary of Mansa Devi temple board insists on 'dress code'

In a bid to prevent devotees not wearing a proper dress, the trustees of temples in Nagpur have decided not to allow those wearing such clothes to enter the temple, Ghanwat said. He said that if any devotee is found wearing improper dress at the temple, he or she will be provided with a proper dress to be made available at outside the temple.

Devotees will be requested to cover themselves while going into the temple without causing any inconvenience to them, the official said. Ghanwat urged the Maharashtra government to implement the dress code at the government administered temples. The dress code by the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangha for the devotees comes days after management at the Tulja Bhavani temple in Osmanabad district proposed to ban “indecent" clothes at the temple.

The temple management issued an order saying that devotees wearing “indecent” clothes lime shorts and Bermudas, will not be allowed to enter the temple premises. However, the order was withdrawn after it caused an outrage among the devotees.