MAHARASHTRA STUDENTS TRAVEL TO SCHOOL BY SITTING ON A MAKESHIFT BOAT MADE OF THERMACOL

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra): The students in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajingar district face a difficult time while going to school. The absence of roads in their village means that the students have to travel by sitting on a thermacol sheet-made makeshift boat while crossing the backwaters of the Jayakwadi dam in the Gangapur tehsil.

This has been going on for years. Considering the plight of the students from the Bhiwadhanora village, former Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Sunil Chavan had asked officials to conduct a survey and present a detailed report. However, the report is still awaited.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Two women government school teachers make children blow air with hand fans, get suspended

Around 15 students from the Bhiwadhanora village have to travel to another village where the school is located in difficult circumstances. The students said that there are snakes inside the water and hence they have to be cautious.

A local Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office-bearer Satish Chavan said that a bridge can be built on the backwaters and it would cost around nine to ten crores.

A villager Vishnu Kale lamented that the Centre and the Maharashtra government speak about making continued efforts to improve the standard of education and proving facilities for students. "However, there are no educational facilities in our village and the students risk their lives on a daily basis," he added. He said that the villagers have demanded the construction of a bridge but their demands have fallen on deaf ears.

Also read: Bihar govt asks school headmasters to sell discarded items, faces criticism