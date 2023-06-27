MAHARASHTRA SP MLA ABU AZMI RECEIVES ALLEGED DEATH THREATS LODGES POLICE COMPLAINT

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA from Maharashtra, Abu Azmi has alleged death threat by an unidentified person and demanded action against the culprits. Azmi has lodged a complaint with the Colaba Police Station in this regard. In a Twitter post on Monday, Azmi said that the accused called on his mobile number and texted him on Whatsapp giving him death threats.

“This gentleman calls me on my personal phone number and through Whatsapp has threatened me with a target time of 3 days or to kill me,” Azmi said. Azmi said that the matter has been reported to the Colaba Police Station. The SP MLA appealed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis besides Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to take action against the culprits.

In the purported Whatsapp message, the miscreant has threatened to kill Azmi within three days. He has also sent a picture of Azmi to the SP MLA photoshopped with a pistol and knife. Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra chief Abu Asim Azmi had made a statement in support of Aurangzeb. Therefore, even in the month of January, Abu Azmi received death threats.

Significantly, the alleged death threats to SP MLA Abu Azmi come after he made a statement hailing Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Pertinently, Azmi has sought permission from Mumbai Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Azmi has also alleged harassment by the police and the municipal authorities of traders and farmers.

Azmi said he has discussed the matter with Bharti, who has directed the police officials concerned to resolve the issue.