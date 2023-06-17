MAHARASHTRA SHIV SENA PROTESTS AGAINST WOMAN PROFESSORS REMARKS PRAISING AURANGZEB IN KOLHAPUR

Kolhapur: Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena in Kolhapur area of Maharashtra on Friday took out a protest rally against controversial remarks of a professor about Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The controversy erupted after a video of the female professor posted at the KIT college Kolhapur praising Aurangzeb went viral on the social media.

In the widely circulated video, the professor is seen saying that “Patil, Kulkarni Deshmukhs were rapists, but Aurangzeb was a saint”. Soon after the video went viral on social media, the Sena in Kolhapur took out a rally and held a sit-in at Nivritti Chowk against the remarks by the professor. The protest demonstration was led by City Chief of Shiv Sena Thackeray group Ravikiran Ingwale, Youth Sena Leader Manjit Mane Sagar Salokhe.

The protesting leaders were demanding suspension of the female professor. The protesting leaders also demanded a public apology from the professor to the entire Hindu community. Ravikiran Ingwale of the Shiv Sena Thackeray group warned that if the professor does not apologize to the community, they will take out a protest march to her house.

Ingwale asked the woman to issue a public apology from the Nivritti Chowk. After A large police force was deployed in and around Nivritti Chowk to prevent any law and order situation. Communal tensions have gripped Kolhapur after unidnetified youth allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media about Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan.

Following the controversial posts, clashes broke out between agitators and police after the former staged protest demonstrations at Shivaji Chowk.